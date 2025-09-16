Brooklyn Nets acquire Kobe Bufkin from Atlanta Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets have acquired 22-year-old shooting guard Kobe Bufkin from the Atlanta Hawks for cash considerations, ESPN reported Monday.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that Bufkin, who turns 22 this Sunday, has appeared in 27 NBA games over the past two seasons, despite battling injuries, including a partially dislocated shoulder.

Last season, he averaged 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 10 appearances off the bench. Over his career, Bufkin has averaged 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Bufkin played college basketball at Michigan under former head coach Juwan Howard, who is now an assistant coach for the Nets, adding a familiar connection to his new team.

The Nets hope Bufkin’s addition will provide depth and versatility to their backcourt as they prepare for the upcoming NBA season.

Idman.biz