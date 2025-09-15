Lankaran signs another young Azerbaijani basketball talent

"Lankaran" has added another player from the Azerbaijani national basketball teams to its roster.

The club’s press service confirmed the signing of Huseyin Asgarli, who has represented Azerbaijan at the U-18 level and currently plays for the U-20 team, Idman.biz reports.

Previously, he played for "Sarhadchi" and "Sheki" in the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

"Lankaran" has already completed transfers for Aydin Ibrahimov, Azar Azimov, Parviz Mirzayev, Rasheed Dyson, Theron Montgomery, Nmeso Nnebedum, and Ankit Choudhary.

Idman.biz