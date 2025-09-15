15 September 2025
Tahir Bakhshiyev: "I haven’t watched such an exciting championship in a long time"

Basketball
News
15 September 2025 17:15
In the men’s European Basketball Championship final between Germany and Turkiye, the German team proved to be luckier.

According to Idman.biz, this was stated by Azerbaijan’s national team head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev in an interview with Report news agency.

He assessed the final match between Turkiye and Germany: "The decisive game was very interesting. The match between Germany and Turkiye was almost at an equal level. In the end, the German team made their shots more accurately, which is very important. In the final minutes, fatigue and stress come into play. The Germans were luckier and well-prepared for the game. Of course, we were cheering for Turkiye and wanted them to become champions. Despite being young, Alperen Sengun played exceptionally well. I can also mention Cedi Osman. Overall, I haven’t watched such an exciting championship in a long time."

He called it a surprise that Serbia and France did not reach the top eight: "Not only the final, but the whole championship was interesting. There were surprises. For me, the biggest surprise was Finland reaching the semifinals. Teams like Serbia and France not only failed to reach the semifinals, but didn’t even make it to the top eight. That can definitely be called a major surprise."

The Turkish national team lost to Germany 83–88 in the final and won the silver medals of the European Championship.

Idman.biz

