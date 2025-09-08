Aleksey Kitayev: "This is a great responsibility for me"

“Sumgayit performed well in last season’s Azerbaijan Basketball League.”

Idman.biz, citing Report news agency, reports that this was stated by Aleksey Kitayev, a player-coach of the Sumgayit basketball club.

The specialist evaluated the team’s performance last season: “I think we could have played better, but overall we performed very well. Although we didn’t have many foreign players, we made a good impression and proved ourselves. For the teams that played against us, we weren’t an easy opponent, and we fought until the end. This showed our strength.”

He also spoke to the club’s press service about his new role: “I am very grateful to be entrusted as a player-coach. I will do my best to help my team both on and off the court. This is a great responsibility for me.”

The basketball player also shared his thoughts about the new season: “It’s still difficult to say anything specific. The season will start in the coming days, and we will try to show our game. We will do our best for our team to succeed.”

