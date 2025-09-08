8 September 2025
EN

Aleksey Kitayev: "This is a great responsibility for me"

Basketball
News
8 September 2025 16:56
13
Aleksey Kitayev: "This is a great responsibility for me"

“Sumgayit performed well in last season’s Azerbaijan Basketball League.”

Idman.biz, citing Report news agency, reports that this was stated by Aleksey Kitayev, a player-coach of the Sumgayit basketball club.

The specialist evaluated the team’s performance last season: “I think we could have played better, but overall we performed very well. Although we didn’t have many foreign players, we made a good impression and proved ourselves. For the teams that played against us, we weren’t an easy opponent, and we fought until the end. This showed our strength.”

He also spoke to the club’s press service about his new role: “I am very grateful to be entrusted as a player-coach. I will do my best to help my team both on and off the court. This is a great responsibility for me.”

The basketball player also shared his thoughts about the new season: “It’s still difficult to say anything specific. The season will start in the coming days, and we will try to show our game. We will do our best for our team to succeed.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Guba parts ways with multiple players
18:02
Basketball

Guba parts ways with multiple players

The regional team bids farewell to nine players following last season’s roster changes
Ariсa Carter: "The European Championship silver inspires us, we will keep moving forward" - EXCLUSIVE FOR IDMAN.BIZ
16:30
Basketball

Ariсa Carter: "The European Championship silver inspires us, we will keep moving forward" - EXCLUSIVE FOR IDMAN.BIZ

Ariсa Carter, who was named to the tournament’s all-star team, shared her impressions of the games
Azerbaijan U-20 player Azar Azimov joins Lankaran
15:22
Basketball

Azerbaijan U-20 player Azar Azimov joins Lankaran

Young talent to play for the regional team until the end of the season
Azerbaijan drawn into Group A for EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers
13:39
Basketball

Azerbaijan drawn into Group A for EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers

National team to face Luxembourg, Ireland, and North Macedonia in preliminary round starting November
Ordu basketball team names new manager
6 September 18:02
Basketball

Ordu basketball team names new manager

Nizami Jabrayilov appointed to lead team’s management operations
Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Undergoes Thumb Surgery Ahead of Season
6 September 14:40
Basketball

Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Undergoes Thumb Surgery Ahead of Season

19-year-old guard hopes to return for season opener after partially torn ligament repair

Most read

Six matches scheduled in European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
6 September 11:28
Football

Six matches scheduled in European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup

Group F kicks off as leaders in other groups face underdogs today
AFFA demands urgent report from Fernando Santos after heavy defeat - VIDEO
6 September 10:14
Football

AFFA demands urgent report from Fernando Santos after heavy defeat - VIDEO

Portuguese coach’s future in doubt following 5:0 loss to Iceland in World Cup qualifier
Fernando Santos sets unwanted record with Azerbaijan national team - VIDEO
6 September 11:43
Football

Fernando Santos sets unwanted record with Azerbaijan national team - VIDEO

Coach fails to secure a win in over 10 matches, as team suffers heavy defeat to Iceland
Agaselim Mirjavadov: "That was just Iceland, Ukraine and France are next" - VIDEO
6 September 16:53
Football

Agaselim Mirjavadov: "That was just Iceland, Ukraine and France are next" - VIDEO

The former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team gave a statement