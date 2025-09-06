Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Undergoes Thumb Surgery Ahead of Season

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper underwent surgery Friday to repair a partially torn collateral ligament in his left thumb, multiple reports confirmed.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the 19-year-old injured the thumb during a preseason workout on Wednesday, putting his availability for the season opener in question.

Harper, a guard out of Rutgers and the No. 2 overall pick in June’s NBA Draft, played in two Las Vegas Summer League games earlier this offseason, scoring exactly 16 points in each contest. However, he struggled from three-point range, making only one of eight attempts. During his lone collegiate season, Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

The Spurs are scheduled to open the regular season on October 22 against the Dallas Mavericks and No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg. Team and medical staff hope Harper can recover in time to contribute in his debut, as expectations remain high for the promising young guard. The organization is closely monitoring his progress and rehabilitation timeline.

Idman.biz