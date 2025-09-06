7 September 2025
EN

Sumgayit signs American point guard Keon Clergeot

Basketball
News
6 September 2025 11:58
28
“Sumgayit” has strengthened its roster with a new basketball player.

According to information provided to Idman.biz by the club, the “Sumgayit” team has signed a one-year contract with 28-year-old American point guard Keon Clergeot.

Standing 185 cm tall, the player has previously competed for several teams in the United States, and later played for Slovakia’s MBK Handlova, Turkiye’s Balikesir and Ormanspor, Portugal’s Lusitania Exspert, and North Macedonia’s Tikvesh.

Last season, Clergeot averaged 11.8 points per game in North Macedonia’s First League.

Idman.biz

Tags:

