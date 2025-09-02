4 September 2025
Tahir Bakhshiyev: "NTD will once again be one of the contenders"

Basketball
News
2 September 2025 17:08
32
NTD will remain one of the contenders in the Azerbaijan Basketball League for the 2025/2026 season.

The team’s head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev told Report news agency that their goals have not changed: "We have already started training with Azerbaijani players, Idman.biz reports.

The transfers of players from the USA are expected soon. First, they need to pass medical examinations. If everything goes well, we will start full-team training this weekend."

Bakhshiyev emphasized that NTD has always been a competitive team: "It will be the same this time. NTD is a team with years of experience. Our goals have always remained the same. However, we understand that this season 'Sabah', 'Neftchi', and 'Absheron' have strong players and large budgets. Nevertheless, we will also be competitive. If you don’t want to win the championship, why play? We will do our best and work hard. Last season we won the Azerbaijan Cup, and this time we intend to win the title as well."

The coach, who also leads the national team, added that he continues his work with the national squad: "After the current European Championship concludes, the draw for the qualification round for the 2029 competition will be held. At that time, we will know our opponents, and then we can discuss the national team’s objectives."

Idman.biz

