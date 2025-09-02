4 September 2025
Lankaran basketball club extends contract of head coach Georgiy Kondrusevich

2 September 2025
The Lankaran basketball club has extended the contract of its head coach.

According to information provided to Idman.biz by the regional club, the team will continue working with Belarusian specialist Georgiy Kondrusevich.

Orkhan Abbasov will serve as assistant coach and will also contribute as a player for the team.

Under Kondrusevich’s leadership, Lankaran finished 6th in Group B of the regular season last year. The team faced Ganja in the playoff stage and lost both matches, concluding their participation in the playoffs.

