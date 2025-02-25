10 teams exit the Young Basketball League - PHOTO

The ABB Young Basketball League in the 3x3 basketball format has officially kicked off.

According to Azerbaijan Basketball Federation’s press service, the group stage matches took place at Baku Sports Palace, Idman.biz reports.

Out of 20 participating teams, 10 teams have been eliminated after the first stage.

Teams that secured direct qualification to the quarterfinals include Khazar, BMU-2, Idman Akademiyasi, AzTU, Khazar-2, and Idman Akademiyasi-2.

dditionally, the winners of the ATU-2 (Ganja) vs. ADNSU-2 and AzTU-2 vs. Torpag matchups will also advance to the next stage.

The quarterfinals, semifinals, and final of the ABB Young Basketball League will all take place on February 25.

Idman.biz