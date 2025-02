Match officials for the Kosovo vs. Azerbaijan game in the European qualifiers for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the game, set to take place today in Pristina, will be officiated by a trio of referees from different countries: Stilianos Simeonidis (Greece), Mehmet Sahin (Turkiye), and Mladen Lučić (Montenegro). The match commissioner will be Vlado Svetkovski from North Macedonia.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 22:30 Baku time.

Idman.biz