Six Azerbaijani badminton players enter World Top 100

In the new ranking list published by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), 6 of our badminton players have entered the world’s top 100 across 4 categories.

Tokyo and Paris Olympic participant Edi Reski Dvichayo is ranked 78th in men’s singles, Idman.biz reports.

Keisha Fatimah Azzahra, the youngest badminton player at the Paris Olympics, is ranked 57th in women’s singles.

In men’s doubles, the duo of Agil Gabilov and Dicky Pangestu are ranked 78th, while the pair of Jahid Alhasanov and Hajar Nuriyeva sit at 92nd place.

For the first time in the history of Azerbaijani badminton, athletes have entered the world rankings in 4 categories.

Additionally, 2 more of our badminton players are among the top 100 in the youth rankings.

Ulvi Huseynov is ranked 28th in boys’ singles, while Hajar Nuriyeva is ranked 53rd in girls’ singles.

Having our badminton players enter the world’s top 100 is one of the main goals of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation’s 2025–2028 development strategy.

