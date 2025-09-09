9 September 2025
EN

Morteza Validarvi: “The team has great potential”

Badminton
News
9 September 2025 14:28
17
Morteza Validarvi: “The team has great potential”

"Azerbaijan's air badminton team has great potential."

According to Idman.biz, this was stated by the national team’s head coach Morteza Validarvi in an interview with Report news agency.

He evaluated his team’s performance at the European Air Badminton Championship held in Azerbaijan: "The competition was held at a high level. Unfortunately, we lost to Germany in the final. We won the silver medal for the first time. It was an honor for us to raise the Azerbaijani flag. We showed that we have high potential. Air badminton is a different type of competition. Players who don’t have a chance to join the national badminton team come to air badminton. It’s an opportunity for them. In a way, it’s similar to football — like players who didn’t get a chance in big football and moved to futsal. I believe Azerbaijan can also win a medal at the World Championship."

He also praised the organization of the event in Azerbaijan: "As a coach, I received thanks from the World Badminton Federation. They noted that I had prepared high-level athletes. Two years ago, only five teams participated in this competition, and we finished fourth. This time, new and more professional teams joined. This competition is held across five continents. Azerbaijan was highly appreciated."

Azerbaijan finished second in the final match of the European Air Badminton Championship at the European Games Park, losing to Germany.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan air badminton team qualifies for World Championship
16:28
Badminton

Azerbaijan air badminton team qualifies for World Championship

The national team secured second place at the European Championship in Baku and will compete in Sharjah this December
Six Azerbaijani badminton players enter World Top 100
4 September 15:40
Badminton

Six Azerbaijani badminton players enter World Top 100

Historic achievement as athletes rank across four categories, marking a milestone for Azerbaijan’s 2025–2028 badminton development strategy
Azerbaijan represented at BWF Council meeting in Paris
3 September 13:58
Badminton

Azerbaijan represented at BWF Council meeting in Paris

Taleh Ziyadov attends global badminton governance session as Europe’s Council member
Ajdar Jafarov appointed sports advisor at Azerbaijan Badminton Federation
25 August 13:12
Badminton

Ajdar Jafarov appointed sports advisor at Azerbaijan Badminton Federation

Former Wrestling Federation Secretary General brings Olympic refereeing experience to ABF
European AirBadminton Championship to take place in Baku
22 August 14:41
Badminton

European AirBadminton Championship to take place in Baku

Top European teams to compete at the event from September 5 to 7
"AirBadminton Federation Cup" tournament held - PHOTO
30 July 17:53
Badminton

"AirBadminton Federation Cup" tournament held - PHOTO

Amateur and professional players competed in a fun and high-energy sporting event

Most read

Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:09
Football

Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO

U-21 coach Aykhan Abbasov to lead team against Ukraine in World Cup qualifier
Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:24
Football

Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO

Press invited to first 15 minutes as World Cup qualifier approaches on 9 September
Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today
8 September 10:31
Football

Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today

Games across four groups to kick off at 22:45 Baku time