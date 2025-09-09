Morteza Validarvi: “The team has great potential”

"Azerbaijan's air badminton team has great potential."

According to Idman.biz, this was stated by the national team’s head coach Morteza Validarvi in an interview with Report news agency.

He evaluated his team’s performance at the European Air Badminton Championship held in Azerbaijan: "The competition was held at a high level. Unfortunately, we lost to Germany in the final. We won the silver medal for the first time. It was an honor for us to raise the Azerbaijani flag. We showed that we have high potential. Air badminton is a different type of competition. Players who don’t have a chance to join the national badminton team come to air badminton. It’s an opportunity for them. In a way, it’s similar to football — like players who didn’t get a chance in big football and moved to futsal. I believe Azerbaijan can also win a medal at the World Championship."

He also praised the organization of the event in Azerbaijan: "As a coach, I received thanks from the World Badminton Federation. They noted that I had prepared high-level athletes. Two years ago, only five teams participated in this competition, and we finished fourth. This time, new and more professional teams joined. This competition is held across five continents. Azerbaijan was highly appreciated."

Azerbaijan finished second in the final match of the European Air Badminton Championship at the European Games Park, losing to Germany.

Idman.biz