Azerbaijan national team begins European Championship with a loss - UPDATED - PHOTO - VIDEO

The mixed team European Badminton Championship has officially started in Baku.

The Azerbaijani national team played their first match against England in the opening round, Idman.biz reports.

In individual matches, our representatives emerged victorious. Ade Resky Dwicahyo won the men’s singles against Harry Huang with a 2-0 (27:25, 21:13) score. In the women’s singles, Keisha Fatimah Azzahra defeated Freya Redfearn 2-0 (21:11, 21:17).

However, the English players won in the doubles matches, determining the outcome of the match. Keisha with partner Dicky Dwi Pangestu, lost to Rori Easton and Lizzy Tolman in two sets (12:21, 9:21). Pangestu, teamed with Agil Gabilov, lost in the men’s doubles to Callum Hemming and Ethan Van Leuven, 0-2 (12:25, 7:25). In the women’s doubles, Leyla Jamalzada and Hajar Nuriyeva lost to Ebigal Harris and Estel Van Leuven, 0-2 (6:21, 9:21).

Thus, our team ended the first round with a 2-3 defeat. In the other match of Group B, Denmark defeated Spain 5-0. Our team will face the Spaniards tomorrow.

The championship, which will run until February 16, features 8 teams competing in two groups.

