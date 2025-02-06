Azerbaijani badminton players break new ground with historic top-100 rankings

The World Badminton Federation (BWF) has revealed its latest youth ranking list.

Two young Azerbaijani badminton players have made history by entering the Top-100 for the first time, Idman.biz reports.

Ulvi Huseynov, known for his successful performances in international tournaments, has risen to 63rd place in the rankings. His recent achievements include placing among the winners in tournaments held in Iran and Turkey, boosting his ranking points to 4050.

Hajar Nuriyeva has made impressive progress, climbing 21 places to settle at 47th in the rankings. Her remarkable results in international tournaments in Tajikistan, Spain, Turkiye, Zambia, and Botswana during 2023 and 2024 helped her advance. Notably, she and Leyla Jamalzada won a gold medal in the doubles category at a tournament in Iran in 2025, increasing her ranking points to 5800.

It is also worth noting that since 2023, Ulvi Huseynov has been studying at the Malaysia Badminton Academy, under a cooperation agreement between the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation and the Malaysia Badminton Federation. In addition to his training, he regularly participates in training camps with various national teams from Malaysia, further enhancing his professional skills.

Idman.biz