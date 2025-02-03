3 February 2025
Azerbaijani badminton player wins silver in 33rd Iran Fajr International Challenge 2025 - PHOTO

Badminton
News
3 February 2025 13:24
Azerbaijani badminton player wins silver in 33rd Iran Fajr International Challenge 2025 - PHOTO

Keisha Fatimah Az-Zahra, a badminton player from Azerbaijan, has won the silver medal at the 33rd Iran Fajr International Challenge 2025.

In the women’s singles competition, she started from the 1/32 round and defeated opponents from Iran, Turkiye, Bulgaria, and India on her way to the final, Idman.biz reports.

In the final match for the gold medal, Keisha faced Neslihan Arın from Turkiye. The game ended with a 2-0 victory for Neslihan, with scores of 21-17, 21-14.

The 21-year-old badminton player is currently ranked 49th in the World Badminton Federation's rankings.

