27 January 2025
Azerbaijani badminton players win two medals in Iran - PHOTO

27 January 2025 10:10
29
The city of Semnan, Iran, hosted an international badminton tournament for young athletes, where Azerbaijani players delivered impressive performances.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan’s national team stood out in two categories:

Leyla Jamalzada and Hajar Nuriyeva claimed the gold medal in the U19 category. Starting from the round of 16, the duo won all their matches, showcasing dominance throughout the tournament.

Ulvi Huseynov and Amirkhan Imanov advanced to the semifinals in their category, earning a well-deserved bronze medal.

