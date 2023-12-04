4 December 2023
Draw series after 14 years

4 December 2023 09:45
Draw series after 14 years

The 15th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League was remarkable with a draw in both matches of the first match day.

Idman.biz reports that the match between "Araz-Nakhchivan" and "Sabail" ended with a score of 1:1, and the match between "Turan Tovuz" and "Sumgayit" ended with a score of 2:2.

Two draws were recorded on the last day of the XIV round. On that day, the winner was not determined in the games "Neftchi" - "Araz-Nakhchivan" (1:1) and "Sumgayit" - "Zira" (0:0).

This is the 9th draw streak lasted two days in the history of the national championships. But in seven of the previous eight such series, the number of games was less.

Only 14 years ago - in December 2009, 4 matches in two days spanning two different rounds were undecided. Three matches were held on the 6th of the month and one on the 8th, and all of them ended in a draw. The games "Inter" - "Khazar Lankaran" and "Gabala" - "Qarabag" of the XIII round ended 1:1, the matches of "Mugan" - "Simurg" and "Karvan" - "Turan" of the XIV round, which took place on the same day, ended goalless.

