2 December 2023
Arif Asadov: "Hacken" has nothing to lose, will play easily against "Qarabag"

Azerbaijan football
1 December 2023 18:20
"The obtained result is satisfactory. This created a great chance for "Qarabag" to advance to the next stage. Before the game, we thought we would win at least one point."

Arif Asadov, the coach of the Azerbaijan national football team, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the match "Molde" - "Qarabag" in the fifth round of the European League. Asadov said that the game that ended with a score of 2:2 was not easy for the champion of Azerbaijan: "Fans, weather conditions, etc. such factors were in favor of the opponent. But everything was as we expected. Although "Molde" dictated the game more, "Qarabag" used the chances they got and won the desired result. It is true that the Norwegians created a lot of goal situations. After scoring a quick goal in the first half, "Qarabag" thought more about protecting the goal. The representative of Aghdam showed a style of play that we are not used to."

He expressed confidence that "Qarabag" will win against "Hacken" in the last round of the group: "They don't have a single point. It is true that sometimes such teams play comfortably because they have nothing to lose, and surprise results are obtained. However, everything is in the hands of "Qarabag". If we win this game, the match between "Bayer" and "Molde" will no longer matter."

It should be noted that "Bayer" has won each of the 5 games in Group H and has 15 points. "Qarabag" is second in the tournament table with 7 points, "Molde" is third with the same number of points. "Hacken" lost all their matches.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

