Historic victory from "Sumgayit"

"Sumgayit" won the biggest victory in its history.

Idman.biz reports that the players of Samir Abasov signed it in the second qualification stage of the Azerbaijan Cup.

The representative of "City of Youth" won 6:0 in the away match with "Lerik". This is the first victory in 6 different leagues in the history of the club, which was founded in 2010.

"Sumgayit" has achieved its biggest victory in the Premier League so far. On May 21, 2022, the representative of "City of Youth" won the home match against "Sabail" with 5 goals in a clean sheet.

Idman.biz