Gurban Gurbanov: "We have a 90 percent chance of playing with MOIK in Khankendi"

"There is a 90 percent probability that our cup match will be held in Khankendi, maybe less. We have not been given final information yet."

Idman.biz reports that the head coach of "Qarabag" Gurban Gurbanov said this while talking about the possibility of the match with MOIK in the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup being held in Khankendi.

An experienced specialist said that they would be happy to play in Azerbaijan's historic city that was freed from occupation: "After many years, we would like to play a good game in Khankendi and show interesting football in front of the fans. There is still time. We will probably have accurate information in the coming days."

It should be noted that "Qarabag" will face MOIK on December 19.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz