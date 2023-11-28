The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."

Hasanali Rahimov, who signed a new contract with "Difai-Aghsu" playing in the I League, told Idman.biz.

The Azerbaijani sportsman, who won a silver medal in the Mini-Football Championship in Russia, evaluated his transition and talked about his future career.

- You have not played in the local Mini-Football Championship in Russia. What would you associate with your transition to the "Difai-Aghsu" team of Azerbaijan?

- I wanted to play big football since childhood. But since I live in the north - in the city of Surgut, and futsal is developed there, my elder brother took me to the local SDYUSSHOR "Neftyanik" mini-football club when I was 6 years old. I started training there under the guidance of Ruslan Khaybulli. After joining the team, I became the captain almost immediately. In 2020, we made history - "Neftyanik" won the silver medal of the Russian Championship for the first time. Later, the "Torpedo" team of Nizhny Novgorod, which defeated us in the final with a score of 5:4, sent me an offer and I started to play there.

- You mentioned the name of Portuguese football player Luis Figo, you said that mini-football taught him various skills. What else can be said about this sport?

- Mini-football helps to develop technique, decision-making speed and the ability to make movements in a limited space.

- How did you come to Agsu team?

- Although we live in Russia, our parents have instilled in us love for Azerbaijan since childhood. That's why I wanted to play in a local club. I chose "Difai-Aghsu" because I like the general atmosphere of the team, how the training process goes, and the relationship with the players. Our head coach Elgiz Karimli is also the assistant head coach of the Azerbaijan under-19 football team. As in Russian schools, an individual approach to each football player is welcome. Club president Asaf Malikov, despite his busy schedule, attends every training session, and thanks to their approach, "Difai" has a very friendly team.

- What are your goals for the season?

- Currently, we are not satisfied with the team's position in the tournament. Now "Difai-Agsu" is getting stronger with new players to advance in the tournament table. This is one of our goals. My main goal is to play for the Azerbaijan national team in the near future.

Shabnam Rahimova

Idman.biz