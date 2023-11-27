Rashad Sadigov: "Gurban Gurbanov made an innovation, we will try to bring a sequel" - INTERVIEW

Rashad Sadigov, head coach of "Zira" FC, answered journalists' questions before the premiere of the film "when the stadiums are silent" dedicated to Gurban Gurbanov.

Idman.biz reports that he expressed his opinion about the experienced coach of "Qarabag" and clarified the fact that his name is associated with the Azerbaijani national team.

- There are few sport dramas in Azerbaijan. Could making such a film give it a boost?

- It would be good if the number of such events in our country increased. Of course, you need to deserve it first. Gurban Gurbanov made an innovation in this field. We will try to continue this.

- In recent days, your name has been mentioned alongside the national team. Doesn't this make you feel pressured?

- Of course, it does not create pressure. Our national team is native to me. If there was any offer about the national team of a foreign country, it would create a lot of stress for me and I would feel pressured. But our team does not stress me and definitely does not distract me. We try to do our job. Currently, I am working with great love and enthusiasm in the "Zira" team and continue my activities as a head coach. These types of things often happen in the lives of both players and coaches. Such situations happen not in the life of a coach like Gurban Gurbanov, but in others.

- Do you see yourself as the head coach of the national team?

- Even when I was not working as an active coach, I saw myself ready to lead the national team. If I were asked whether you are ready to work with the "Qarabag" or "Neftchi" teams, I would say that I will be ready in time. But the place of our nation is different for me. I spent almost my life there. I don't want to talk too much about it.

- What do you think about the match between "Molde" and "Qarabag" in the European League? Can the representative of Agdam win?

- "Qarabag" team will play a very important and intense game. There is a certain relief that we secured the third place, which is an advantage for us. But on the other hand, I know that the team, Mr. Gurban, the football community, and the fans want to leave the Europa League group. "Qarabag" has not achieved this result yet. Maybe this game will be decisive. The whole team is determined to win. Since the opponent plays at home, they have a lot of advantage over us. The opponent will have an advantage if he wins by two or more goals. If "Qarabag" had three important games in recent years, this is one of them. Good luck. We believe that "Qarabag" will handle it.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz