13 March 2025
Top balls for mext season in Azerbaijan Leagues - PHOTO

Azerbaijan football
News
13 March 2025 18:00
26
The balls to be used in the Azerbaijan leagues for the 2025/2026 season have been finalized.

Teams competing in the Azerbaijan Premier League and the reserve league will use the Conext25 PRO balls manufactured by the Adidas company, Idman.biz reports.

The Conext25 PRO, officially approved by FIFA, is specifically designed for top-tier matches and is made from high-quality polyethylene material. This ensures the ball's durability and ability to perform under various weather conditions. Its surface features special layers that ensure optimal airflow and high-speed performance. The internal design of the ball is intended to maintain pressure effectively.

The ball stands out with its unique and vibrant colors. The Conext25 PRO color enhances its visibility on the field, making it easier to track during the game.

Special attention was given to the ball’s safety and sturdiness during its production.

Last year’s Premier League ball, the Fussballiebe (the official ball of the 2024 European Championship), will be used by the First League clubs next season.

The Fussballiebe ball, which translates to "football love" from German, features red, blue, green, and orange colors around the tournament’s logo, representing the participating countries. It also highlights the names and illustrations of the stadiums in the 10 cities where the matches took place during the tournament in Germany.

This ball is made from biologically based materials and has high aerodynamics that enable fast and precise play.

The upper layer features a stable, dual-layer exterior shell, while the core is made of environmentally friendly and natural rubber, supported by modern CTR-CORE technology.

The ball has been widely studied and tested both on and off the field.

As for the Second League teams, they will receive Adidas Tiro Pro balls as a gift.

The Adidas Tiro Pro football is FIFA-rated with a traditional 32-panel design. Using innovative TSBE technology, the panels are thermally bonded together, resulting in a ball that absorbs less moisture and has a more accurate flight trajectory.

Idman.biz

