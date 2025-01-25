25 January 2025
Qarabag drops in UEFA rankings

Azerbaijan football
News
25 January 2025 00:17
15
The updated UEFA club rankings have been released, reflecting changes following this week’s Champions League and Europa League matches.

Azerbaijan’s champion, Qarabag, has dropped to 65th place after a 2-3 home loss to FCSB, Idman.biz reports.

The Aghdam club now holds 32,000 points, slipping two spots from its previous shared position of 63rd-64th. French side Lyon and England’s Aston Villa, previously tied with Qarabag, have overtaken the team.

Meanwhile, Neftchi shares 181st place with 8,000 points. Other Azerbaijani clubs—Zira, Sabah, and Sumgayit—share 310th place with 4,000 points, while Gabala and Shamakhi are tied for 323rd with 3,925 points.

At the top of the rankings is Manchester City with 135,000 points.

Idman.biz

