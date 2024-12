Shamakhi said goodbye to another player.

It was announced by the press service of the club, Idman.biz reports.

He parted ways with regional representative Gurban Safarov. The contract with the 30-year-old defender was terminated by mutual agreement. Safarov, who is the 5th player to leave the team, won 219 minutes in 11 matches of the Misli Premier League this season.

Shamakhi has parted ways with Ilkin Muradov, Giorgi Kantaria, Adil Nagiyev, Ramin Ahmadov.

