Time of the first matches of 2025 in the Azerbaijan championship has been announced

The time of the first matches of 2025 in the Misli Premier League has been announced.

The press service of PFL announced the schedules of the first three rounds of the second half of the season, Idman.biz reports.

The place and time of the matches of the XIX, XX and XXI rounds have been announced. All matches will be broadcast live on CBC Sport TV channel.

Misli Premier League

XIX round

January 17 (Friday)

Qarabag - Shamakhi

Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov, 19:00

January 18 (Saturday)

Zira - Araz-Nakhchivan

Zira Sports Complex stadium, 16:00

Sumgait - Sabail

Sumgait city stadium named after Mehdi Huseynzade, 18:30

January 19 (Sunday)

Kepaz - Turan Tovuz

Tovuz city stadium, 16:00

Neftchi - Sabah

Neftchi Arena, 18:30

Round XX

January 24 (Friday)

Shamakhi - Zira

Shamakhi city stadium, 14:00

January 25 (Saturday)

Sabail - Kepaz

ASCO Arena, 16:00

January 25 (Saturday)

Sabah - Sumgait

Bank Respublika Arena, 18:30

January 26 (Sunday)

Araz-Nakhchivan - Neftchi

Liv Bona Dea Arena, 16:00

Qarabag - Turan Tovuz

Republican Stadium named after T. Bahramov, 18:30

XXI round

January 31 (Friday)

Kepaz - Sabah

Tovuz city stadium, 16:00

Neftchi - Shamakhi

Neftchi Arena, 18:30

February 1 (Saturday)

Turan Tovuz - Sabail

Tovuz city stadium, 16:00

Sumgait - Araz-Nakhchivan

Sumgait city stadium named after Mehdi Huseynzade, 18:30

February 2 (Sunday)

Zira - Qarabag

Zira Sports Complex stadium, 19:00

Idman.biz