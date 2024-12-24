Time of the first matches of 2025 in the Azerbaijan championship has been announced

The time of the first matches of 2025 in the Misli Premier League has been announced.
The press service of PFL announced the schedules of the first three rounds of the second half of the season, Idman.biz reports.
The place and time of the matches of the XIX, XX and XXI rounds have been announced. All matches will be broadcast live on CBC Sport TV channel.
Misli Premier League
XIX round
January 17 (Friday)
Qarabag - Shamakhi
Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov, 19:00
January 18 (Saturday)
Zira - Araz-Nakhchivan
Zira Sports Complex stadium, 16:00
Sumgait - Sabail
Sumgait city stadium named after Mehdi Huseynzade, 18:30
January 19 (Sunday)
Kepaz - Turan Tovuz
Tovuz city stadium, 16:00
Neftchi - Sabah
Neftchi Arena, 18:30
Round XX
January 24 (Friday)
Shamakhi - Zira
Shamakhi city stadium, 14:00
January 25 (Saturday)
Sabail - Kepaz
ASCO Arena, 16:00
January 25 (Saturday)
Sabah - Sumgait
Bank Respublika Arena, 18:30
January 26 (Sunday)
Araz-Nakhchivan - Neftchi
Liv Bona Dea Arena, 16:00
Qarabag - Turan Tovuz
Republican Stadium named after T. Bahramov, 18:30
XXI round
January 31 (Friday)
Kepaz - Sabah
Tovuz city stadium, 16:00
Neftchi - Shamakhi
Neftchi Arena, 18:30
February 1 (Saturday)
Turan Tovuz - Sabail
Tovuz city stadium, 16:00
Sumgait - Araz-Nakhchivan
Sumgait city stadium named after Mehdi Huseynzade, 18:30
February 2 (Sunday)
Zira - Qarabag
Zira Sports Complex stadium, 19:00
Idman.biz