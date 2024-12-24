Emrah Celikel: "Sevilla has not sent a new offer for Juninho"

"Sevilla has not made a new offer to Qarabag regarding Juninho," stated Emrah Celikel, the General Director of Qarabag FC, in an interview with Report, Idman.biz reports.

Addressing the potential transfer of the Brazilian forward to the Spanish club, Celikel remarked:

"There is no significant update yet. The other side has not submitted a new proposal for our player. If there is any new information, we will all be informed."

Sevilla had previously made an official offer for the Aghdam club's forward Juninho. However, initial negotiations between the parties were unsuccessful.

