1 December 2024
EN

Kepaz captain: "The match will be forgotten after 2 days, but the result will remain" - INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan football
Interview
1 December 2024 14:09
24
Kepaz captain: "The match will be forgotten after 2 days, but the result will remain" - INTERVIEW

Kepaz captain Yegor Khvalko's interview with Futbolxeber.az website

- How would you interpret the 1:0 victory over Shamakhi?

- The important thing in our current situation is to win. We got rid of the last place in the tournament table and came close to Shamakhi. But we have to win again in the upcoming rounds before the winter break so that I feel more confident.

- How realistic is your chance to increase your points reserve in the next 3 rounds?

- We hope so. I wouldn't say that we got everything we wanted in the match with Shamakhi. There was more fighting on the field. Also, Shamakhi is a strong team due to its physical characteristics. Although we lost in one-on-one battles, the main thing is that we won. The displayed game will be forgotten after 2 days, and the result will remain.

- The cup match is coming. How important is the match with Imishli for Kepaz?

- You have to seriously focus on the match with lower league teams. Because the players playing in the first league want to show themselves in the meeting with the representatives of the higher league. For this, they will put all their strength on the field. Therefore, it will be a difficult match for us. But we want to call it a stage. We will do our best to defeat Imishli.

- You will receive Zire in the next round. What are your expectations from that match?

- Like us, they will play in the midweek cup. Therefore, we cannot complain about fatigue, the conditions are the same for everyone. I think whoever is more ready in the championship game will win. The point in our favor is that we will receive the opponent in Tovuz. Its grass cover is artificial. This will create difficulties for Zire, which prefers a technical and fast game. I think everything will be fine for us.

- How do you assess the chances of Kepaz staying in the Premier League?

- We can keep our place in the league. We are fighting for this. We are just in such a situation that we are not thinking about a good match, but about the result. Although we did not perform brilliantly in the matches with Shamakhi, Sabail, Sabah, where we won points, we achieved our goal. But there were matches where we played better football and left the field without points. For example, in the match with Araz-Nakhchivan we conceded a goal after my mistake. Or even though we played excellent football against Turan Tovuz, we lost in the end. Therefore, at the moment, we are not interested in the match, but the result.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani midfielder Mammad Guliyev transfers to new club in Thailand
15:10
Football

Azerbaijani midfielder Mammad Guliyev transfers to new club in Thailand

Azerbaijani player changed his club in Thailand

Is the footballer of Azerbaijan national team moving to the club of Bosnia and Herzegovina?
14:52
Football

Is the footballer of Azerbaijan national team moving to the club of Bosnia and Herzegovina?

It has been confirmed that Azerbaijani football player Vusal Iskanderli will leave Boluspor
Qarabag fell in the UEFA ranking
13:53
Football

Qarabag fell in the UEFA ranking

The UEFA ranking of the clubs has been announced
97th Azerbaijan derby
12:47
Azerbaijan football

97th Azerbaijan derby

Azerbaijan derby will start at 19:00
The second club is starting to operate in Gakh
12:36
Azerbaijan football

The second club is starting to operate in Gakh

The second football team was founded in Gakh
Elfsborg's struggles: Can Qarabag capitalize on their weaknesses?
10:10
Football

Elfsborg's struggles: Can Qarabag capitalize on their weaknesses?

Qarabag has demonstrated resilience and productivity, their next rival, Elfsborg, struggles in several key areas

Most read

Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO
29 November 10:56
Football

Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO

Qarabag player Yassine Benzia's stunning goal was nominated
Legends' El Clásico - Stunning Goal by Ronaldinho - VIDEO
28 November 23:47
Football

Legends' El Clásico - Stunning Goal by Ronaldinho - VIDEO

A special match between legendary players of Barcelona and Real Madrid took place, delivering a nostalgic El Clásico showdown
Turkish football player was arrested in Germany
30 November 14:37
World football

Turkish football player was arrested in Germany

25-year-old player was found to be a member of a group that organizes drug sales

Beşiktaş President Hasan Arat resigns
29 November 16:45
World football

Beşiktaş President Hasan Arat resigns

Hasan Arat had also resigned from his position as head of the football department two days earlier