Kepaz captain: "The match will be forgotten after 2 days, but the result will remain" - INTERVIEW

Kepaz captain Yegor Khvalko's interview with Futbolxeber.az website

- How would you interpret the 1:0 victory over Shamakhi?

- The important thing in our current situation is to win. We got rid of the last place in the tournament table and came close to Shamakhi. But we have to win again in the upcoming rounds before the winter break so that I feel more confident.

- How realistic is your chance to increase your points reserve in the next 3 rounds?

- We hope so. I wouldn't say that we got everything we wanted in the match with Shamakhi. There was more fighting on the field. Also, Shamakhi is a strong team due to its physical characteristics. Although we lost in one-on-one battles, the main thing is that we won. The displayed game will be forgotten after 2 days, and the result will remain.

- The cup match is coming. How important is the match with Imishli for Kepaz?

- You have to seriously focus on the match with lower league teams. Because the players playing in the first league want to show themselves in the meeting with the representatives of the higher league. For this, they will put all their strength on the field. Therefore, it will be a difficult match for us. But we want to call it a stage. We will do our best to defeat Imishli.

- You will receive Zire in the next round. What are your expectations from that match?

- Like us, they will play in the midweek cup. Therefore, we cannot complain about fatigue, the conditions are the same for everyone. I think whoever is more ready in the championship game will win. The point in our favor is that we will receive the opponent in Tovuz. Its grass cover is artificial. This will create difficulties for Zire, which prefers a technical and fast game. I think everything will be fine for us.

- How do you assess the chances of Kepaz staying in the Premier League?

- We can keep our place in the league. We are fighting for this. We are just in such a situation that we are not thinking about a good match, but about the result. Although we did not perform brilliantly in the matches with Shamakhi, Sabail, Sabah, where we won points, we achieved our goal. But there were matches where we played better football and left the field without points. For example, in the match with Araz-Nakhchivan we conceded a goal after my mistake. Or even though we played excellent football against Turan Tovuz, we lost in the end. Therefore, at the moment, we are not interested in the match, but the result.

