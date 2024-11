Due to the short duration of the upcoming winter break in the current Premier League, most clubs will refuse traditional training camps in Turkiye.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Sportal.az that the last game of the second round of the MPL will be held on December 20-22 within the 18th round. The next round will start on January 17.

Therefore, it is expected that most clubs will not go abroad and prepare in the capital.

Idman.biz