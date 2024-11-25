26 November 2024
Joy-Lance Mickels scores 40th goal for Sabah

25 November 2024 10:24
32
Joy-Lance Mickels has marked a milestone by scoring his 40th goal for Sabah.

According to Idman.biz, the 30-year-old German forward achieved this feat in the 14th round of the Misli Premier League, during the match against Turan Tovuz.

Mickels scored the equalizing goal for his team, making it his 40th goal in 86 appearances for Sabah. His tally includes 35 goals in the Premier League (74 games), 3 in the national cup (6 games), and 2 in European competitions (6 games).

He is the top scorer in Sabah's history.

Idman.biz

