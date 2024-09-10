Rizvan Farzaliyev: "We didn’t break their trust"

"As the Birbasha Baku team, we played in the Champions League for the 3rd time."

Birbasha Baku player Rizvan Farzaliyev said this at the welcoming ceremony at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Idman.biz reports.

He commented on the title of the Birbasha Baku club, which represents Azerbaijan in the mini-football Champions League.

Farzaliyev said that they experienced several unfortunate moments during the tournament: "Our suffering paid off. We are very happy about that. We are grateful to everyone who supported us. The support of our compatriots during the matches gave us great motivation. We didn’t break their trust. I believe that we will continue this success."

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz