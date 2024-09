The name of the new head coach of Kepez has been determined.

Azer Bagirov will lead the Ganja club, Idman.biz reports.

A 2-year contract was signed with the 40-year-old specialist. The last club where Azer Bagirov worked was Araz-Nakhchivan.

Kepez parted ways with Adil Shukurov after unsuccessful results.

Idman.biz