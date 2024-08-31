Two matches, two goals: The captain's dreams - ANALYSIS

The statistical indicators of the players of the Azerbaijan national team called for the September matches have been revealed.

Idman.biz presents the match and goal indicators of the players on the first list of head coach Fernando Santos.

There will be no debut!

No debut will be made in the Nations League matches against Sweden and Slovakia. Because all football players have worn the jersey before. We are talking about Santosh's 24-man roster. The Portuguese himself will make his debut in our national team. Moreover, it is also possible to invite someone later.

The "elder" of the congregation

Badavi Huseynov is the most experienced football player of Santushlu national team. The defender played 71 matches in the national team. Badavi Ramil Sheydayev, who holds the record among those who continue his career, is followed by this indicator. He has 63 matches to his credit. Others did not reach 100.

The captain reaches 50.

Although only two footballers in the current team have conquered the 50 barrier, this number can already reach 3 in the match against Sweden. National team captain Emin Mahmudov has 49 matches. The next test will be a jubilee for him. It is enough to show up.

End of partnership with Gurban Gurbanov?

Apart from the goal of reaching 50, the captain also has a goal related to the goal. Emin also shares the name of the best scorer in the history of the national team. The midfielder is a partner of Gurban Gurbanov, who scored 14 goals. Another goal will definitely make Mahmudov a record holder. In September, 180 minutes may be available for this. One goal will be the 15th anniversary and will go down in history with a new record.

Those who are waiting for the anniversary

6 more players are waiting for the jubilee match. Toral Bayramov and Joshgun Diniyev must play for the 25th time, Elvin Jamalov and Rahil Mammadov for the 20th time, and Rustam Ahmadzade for the 10th time to wear the national uniform against both Sweden and Slovakia. Amin Seydiyev will reach 10 in his first match.

Inexperienced door

National's most inexperienced line is the goal. Each of the three goalkeepers in Santosh's list got only 1 chance. This is due to the lack of experienced people. If Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev is injured, Salahat Agayev is in the first league club.

Badavi Huseynov 71 1 Ramil Sheydayev 63 10 Emin Mahmudov 49 14 Bahlul Mustafazade 30 1 Renat Dadashov 30 3 Coshgun Diniyev 23 0 Toral Bayramov 23 2 Alexey Isayev 22 1 Abbas Huseynov 21 0 Elvin Jafarguliyev 21 1 Elvin Jamalov 18 0 Rahil Mammadov 18 0 Gismat Aliyev 11 0 Amin Seydiyev 9 0 Rustam Ahmadzade 8 0 Ozan Can Kokcu 7 0 Jeyhun Nuriyev 4 0 Emil Mustafayev 4 0 Shehriyar Aliyev 3 0 Khayal Necefov 2 0 Mehdi Cennetov 1 -1 Nariman Akhundzade 1 0 Rza Jafarov 1 0 Yusif Imanov 1 -4

Azerbaijan national team will face the Swedish national team on September 5 at the Tofig Bahramov Republic Stadium, and the Slovakian team at the Košice Football Arena on September 5 within the C league group I. Both matches will start at the same time - at 20:00.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz