31 August 2024
Fernando Santos chose - Azersun Arena

Azerbaijan football
31 August 2024 10:44
Fernando Santos chose - Azersun Arena

The preparation plan of the Azerbaijan national team has been clarified.

Head coach Fernando Santos has also identified the stadium for preparation, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan national team will train at Azersun Arena on September 2 and 3 at 18:00. On September 4, at 19:00, there will be the last practice before the match at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

The team will leave for Košice, Slovakia, one day after the match with the Swedish national team - September 6, at 16:00. Head coach Fernando Santos will take the team to the final pre-match training session with Slovakia at Košice Football Arena on September 7, at 20:00 Baku time. After the match on September 8, the team will leave for Baku.

Azerbaijan national team will face the Swedish national team on September 5 at the Tofig Bahramov Republic Stadium, and the Slovakian team at the Košice Football Arena on September 5 within the C league group I. Both matches will start at the same time - at 20:00.

