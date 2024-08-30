Qarabag: The lot of dreams and the cruel lot

Today, the draw will be made for the League stage of the European League, in which Qarabag is also participating.

Idman.biz has made its choice on the eve of the draw.

We present the most suitable and inexpensive option for the champion of Azerbaijan. We have identified two desirable and two undesirable teams from each basket.

In duels with desirable opponents, one can hope not only to reach the 1/8 finals directly, but even to be among the leaders. Even 6-7 victories seem possible here.

Meetings with undesirable eight also minimize the chances of playoffs. A few victories against such opponents also have a difficult effect.

Lottery of dreams

Rangers

Slavia

PAOK

Ferentsvaros

Ludogorets

Malmö

RFS

Elfsborg

Unwanted lot

Manchester United

Porto

Real Sociedad

Lyon

Victoria Pl

Union Saint Gilois

Athletic

Hoffenheim

Idman.biz