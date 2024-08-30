30 August 2024
Qarabag: The lot of dreams and the cruel lot

30 August 2024 10:41
26
Today, the draw will be made for the League stage of the European League, in which Qarabag is also participating.

Idman.biz has made its choice on the eve of the draw.

We present the most suitable and inexpensive option for the champion of Azerbaijan. We have identified two desirable and two undesirable teams from each basket.

In duels with desirable opponents, one can hope not only to reach the 1/8 finals directly, but even to be among the leaders. Even 6-7 victories seem possible here.

Meetings with undesirable eight also minimize the chances of playoffs. A few victories against such opponents also have a difficult effect.

Lottery of dreams

Rangers
Slavia
PAOK
Ferentsvaros
Ludogorets
Malmö
RFS
Elfsborg

Unwanted lot

Manchester United
Porto
Real Sociedad
Lyon
Victoria Pl
Union Saint Gilois
Athletic
Hoffenheim

