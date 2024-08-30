Qarabag is waiting for the draw

The draw for the League stage of the Europa League will be held today.
The opponents of Qarabag, the only representative of Azerbaijan, which continues to fight in the European Cups, will also be known, Idman.biz reports.
The event will start at 15:00 Baku time. The 8 teams that our representative will face will be determined in the draw.
Qarabag is in the 3rd basket. The champion of Azerbaijan will meet two teams from each basket - one at home and the other away.
The League stage will start on September 25-26.
1st basket
Roma
Manchester United
Porto
Ajax
Rangers
Eintracht
Lazio
Tottenham
Slavia
2nd basket
Real Sociedad
Alkmaar
Braga
Olympiacos
Lyon
PAOK
Fenerbahce
Maccabi TA
Ferentsvaros
3rd basket
Qarabag
Galatasaray
Victoria Pl
Bodo Glimt
Union Saint Gilois
Dynamo K
Ludogorets
Midtulland
Malmo
4th basket
Athletic
Hoffenheim
Nice
Anderlecht
Twente
Besiktas
FCSB
RFS
Elfsborg
