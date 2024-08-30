Qarabag is waiting for the draw

The draw for the League stage of the Europa League will be held today.

The opponents of Qarabag, the only representative of Azerbaijan, which continues to fight in the European Cups, will also be known, Idman.biz reports.

The event will start at 15:00 Baku time. The 8 teams that our representative will face will be determined in the draw.

Qarabag is in the 3rd basket. The champion of Azerbaijan will meet two teams from each basket - one at home and the other away.

The League stage will start on September 25-26.

1st basket

Roma

Manchester United

Porto

Ajax

Rangers

Eintracht

Lazio

Tottenham

Slavia

2nd basket

Real Sociedad

Alkmaar

Braga

Olympiacos

Lyon

PAOK

Fenerbahce

Maccabi TA

Ferentsvaros

3rd basket

Qarabag

Galatasaray

Victoria Pl

Bodo Glimt

Union Saint Gilois

Dynamo K

Ludogorets

Midtulland

Malmo

4th basket

Athletic

Hoffenheim

Nice

Anderlecht

Twente

Besiktas

FCSB

RFS

Elfsborg

Idman.biz