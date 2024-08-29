When will Santos announce the team of the national team?

The time when the Azerbaijan national team will be announced has been announced.

It was announced by the press service of AFFA, Idman.biz reports.

On August 30, at 11:00 a.m., the press conference of the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Fernando Santos, will be held. At the press conference, the national team's squad will be announced for the matches against Sweden on September 5 in Baku and Slovakia on September 8 in Košice within the framework of the League of Nations.

The event will take place in the administrative building of AFFA.

Idman.biz