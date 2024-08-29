Gurban Gurbanov: "If we conceded five goals in two matches..." - INTERVIEW

"There is nothing to say to the footballers, they fought until the end."

It was said by the head coach of Aghdam club Gurban Gurbanov after the return match between Qarabag and Dinamo (Zagreb, Croatia), held within the playoff stage of the Champions League, Idman.biz reports.

The coach of the Aghdam club, which lost 0:3 on the trip, commented on the 0:2 defeat recorded in Baku: "Unfortunately, we lost. The players suffered a lot. I thank our fans for supporting us until the end. We had episodes of goals. We wanted to dictate our game even more pitches to the opponent. There are shortcomings and we have to take into account the skill of the opponent. In any case, it is not right to explain something against a team that plays like this It was not easy to create the episode".

- In your opinion, what was the team's share of fatigue in the defeat?

- These ideas have no basis. I don't know where this idea came from. A tired team cannot create a scoring episode from 3 meters in the opponent's penalty area. Such an opinion was formed after the game in Croatia. Somehow they brought the result to physical form. I read the same opinion of Aslan Karimov. It came out of the Croatian press, I don't know what. Football is a match of power and speed. We have run more away than the opponent. Our submaximal speed was more than the opponent, as well as maximal sprints. I do not believe that today's indicators will be less. such an opinion has been formed, interesting rumors have arisen, fatigue, etc. I don't understand. When a football player is tense, something is felt in some minutes. But if 33-year-old Zubir doesn't stay on the field for 90 minutes, if Elvin goes to attack 80-90 meters for 90 minutes and comes back, this idea seems strange to me when the team is so mobile. Our business is going normally. We need to improve the physical fitness of every player. We need to practice more to play in this type of tournaments. I didn't feel tired in this match.

- Do you think about transferring after the defeat?

- We were looking for a transfer until this game. Searches are going on now. Intense games await us ahead.

- What do you think about the judge's decisions?

- In general, it is not correct to talk about a person at a higher level in his field. I don't know how it is in England, but I think it was more of a penalty than a red. We lost without him, how correct it is that the referee gave the second yellow card in the last minutes. If we ask a judge today, how would you interpret the situation here, he will say what his colleagues said.

- How much did the absence of Marcos affect the fate of the couple?

- There were matches we won without them. But I've always said that when all the players are healthy, it's easy for me to make changes. I thanked everyone in the dressing room to keep the players motivated. They were a little sad. We must prepare for the upcoming tournament as one. If the opponent won today, then they were better than us.

- Despite the defeat in the first game, many people believed that Qarabag will pass the stage. However, this has never happened before. What do you think this belief came from?

- When I watched the game of Galatasaray yesterday, I thought that our fans believe that we will score three or four goals in such a match. Maybe most of our fans were aware of the opponent's strength, but they said so to motivate us. Thanks again to the fans.

