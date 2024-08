Qarabag faced a serious loss.

Julio Romao will not wear a uniform in the return match of the Champions League playoffs, Idman.biz reports.

The leading player of the Azerbaijan champion has been suspended. He received a yellow card in the match with Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia. This was the Brazilian's 3rd warning of the season. For this reason, Romao will not wear a uniform in the meeting with Dinamo on August 28 in Baku.

Qarabag lost 0:3 on the road.

