Qarabag lost, Azerbaijan maintained its position - UEFA rating

There have been changes in the UEFA ranking of countries.

It was caused by the results of the first day of the play-offs of the European Cup, Idman.biz reports.

After the matches in the Champions League and Conference League, some countries' scores have changed. This did not affect the position of Azerbaijan.

Qarabag lost to Dinamo in Zagreb with a score of 0:3. Therefore, our score has not changed.

Azerbaijan has 18,875 points. Azerbaijan ranks 26th in Europe.

The current season's earnings are 2,125. Zire got 1,000, Qarabakh" 0,750, Sabah 0,250, and Sumgait 0,125 points for the country rating.

The table is headed by England - 89,160 points.

Idman.biz