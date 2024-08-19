19 August 2024
Andreas: Qarabag is on the road as if Manchester City is at home

Azerbaijan football
News
19 August 2024 15:06
Andreas: Qarabag is on the road as if Manchester City is at home

Russian website Soccer365.ru presented interesting comments about the match Dinamo (Zagreb) - Qarabag.

Idman.biz brings some of those comments to the readers' attention.

A commenter named Andreas writes: “A fierce battle is expected and only heavy rain and thunder will stop the confrontation between the two giants. How many goals can Dinamo score? One goal, two? It is not known. But what is known for sure is that Qarabag is like Manchester City on the road, Qarabag is a fish out of water on the road, Lionel Messi is alone and without a rival on the football field. How does it happen? The saying "home field factor is better than playing away" is true, but not for Villarreal, Borussia Mönchengladbach, not for Qarabag. These teams are capable of playing better away than at home. If the Agdam club is determined to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League, the goal reserve that gives the advantage of the two-game match should be created in the stadium in Zagreb."
Andreas' prediction for the match is 1:3.

The comment of the author signed Korolevski is also interesting: "The playoffs of the Champions League, the strongest ones remain from the qualification stage. The giant Qarabag, which defeated Ludogorets in Bulgaria, is now visiting Maksimir Arena, Zagreb, Croatia. Zagreb Dinamo will wait for them. I expect a strong and beautiful match. There will be very few goals and I think that Qarabag will stand out. They need to win to simply finish off the opposition in Baku. Zagreb, of course, does not have the strength it used to have. On the other hand, Qarabag has high self-confidence after a series of shocking victories; The score will be between 0:0 and 0:1, and Dinamo will not be able to win this confrontation."

