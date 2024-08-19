The referees of the match Dinamo - Qarabag have been announced

The referees of the first game that Qarabag will play against Dinamo club of Croatia in the playoffs of the Champions League have been announced.

UEFA entrusted the match to be held in Zagreb on August 20 to a team of referees from Sweden, Idman.biz reports.

The match at Maksimir stadium will be managed by Glenn Nyberg. Assistant referees will be Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Söderkvist. The fourth referee will be Adam Ladebek.

Germany's Bastian Dankert and Johann Pfeifer will be the VAR referees. Michael Riley (England) will be the referee-inspector, Filip Popovski (North Macedonia) will be the UEFA representative.

The match will start at 23:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz