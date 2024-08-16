17 August 2024
EN

Thiago Silva: "I knew where they would score the first 3 penalties based on the analysis" - INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan football
Interview
16 August 2024 10:22
46
Thiago Silva: "I knew where they would score the first 3 penalties based on the analysis" - INTERVIEW

"We should be proud of ourselves."

Tiago Silva, the football player of Zira, said this in an interview with journalists after the match in which they defeated Osiyek (Croatia) in the penalty shootout in the third qualifying round of the Conference League, Idman.biz reports.

The 24-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper, who was the hero of the match, said that they were happy to win against a team representing a strong championship and coming from a football country. But overall, we are happy with the result. In the next stage, we have to tune in to the game with Omonia.

- What did head coach Rashad Sadigov say to you before the penalty shootout?

- He said that he was not very satisfied with me in the penalty shootout with Sheriff in the European League. Our head coach knows our right and wrong. I take it positively. Perhaps, as a result of this, I was successful in the penalty shootout.

- Did you atone for your sins in the match with Sheriff with your performance in the match?

- ⁠In this game, we were able to benefit from a series of penalties, different from the one in the match with Sheriff. This did not happen in the duel with Moldovans. But in general, every game is an experience. We learned from our mistakes.

- ⁠How do you feel when your teammates fail to score in the penalty shootout?

- The opponent's goalkeeper saved 3 penalties. Every time I returned the ball. When this happened again, the pressure increased. But I was able to overcome this pressure and succeed. ⁠Football is a collective game. As a coaching staff and players, we paid attention to how the opponent executes penalties. I knew where they would score the first 3 penalties based on the analysis. But the last two are related to my feelings. Therefore, I would like to thank my coaches, who helped me a lot in my analysis.

- You will face Omonia in the playoffs. Have you missed your opponent's game?

- ⁠We are not afraid of anyone. Regardless of who the opponent is, we will fight until the end. We believe that as a result of this, we will achieve our desire.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The time of the match Qarabag - Turan Tovuz has been announced
16 August 18:02
Azerbaijan football

The time of the match Qarabag - Turan Tovuz has been announced

The game schedule of the fourth round of the match Premier League has been announced
The match of Zire has been postponed
16 August 17:33
Azerbaijan football

The match of Zire has been postponed

Another game of the third round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been postponed
UEFA sends a Latvian referee to Baku
16 August 15:24
Azerbaijan football

UEFA sends a Latvian referee to Baku

The head referee of the match between Zire and Omonia of the Conference League playoff stage has been announced
When will the match Zire - Omonia start?
16 August 14:24
Azerbaijan football

When will the match Zire - Omonia start?

The time of the Zire - Omonia match, which will be held as part of the return games of the playoff stage of the Conference League, has been determined
Estonian judges for Zire
16 August 13:59
Azerbaijan football

Estonian judges for Zire

The referees of the Omonia - Zire match of the Conference League playoff stage have been announced
The date of the playoff game of Zire has been announced
16 August 13:34
Azerbaijan football

The date of the playoff game of Zire has been announced

The meeting will take place in Nicosia

Most read

President Ilham Aliyev: We can be rightly proud of our young generation
14 August 14:52
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev: We can be rightly proud of our young generation

"The words I have been saying for years about the massive nature of sports and the tasks I have given have pursued one goal: to raise a young generation that is physically and spiritually healthy, attached to the Motherland, patriotic, and professional."
President: These Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process
14 August 14:48
Paris-2024

President: These Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process

"In other words, this shows that many sports disciplines are developing in Azerbaijan."
Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"
14 August 16:49
Paris-2024

Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"

"Like everyone else, I am very happy."
President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches - VIDEO - PHOTO
14 August 15:49
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches - VIDEO - PHOTO

"You have represented our country at the Summer Olympic Games with great dignity"