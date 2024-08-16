Thiago Silva: "I knew where they would score the first 3 penalties based on the analysis" - INTERVIEW

"We should be proud of ourselves."

Tiago Silva, the football player of Zira, said this in an interview with journalists after the match in which they defeated Osiyek (Croatia) in the penalty shootout in the third qualifying round of the Conference League, Idman.biz reports.

The 24-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper, who was the hero of the match, said that they were happy to win against a team representing a strong championship and coming from a football country. But overall, we are happy with the result. In the next stage, we have to tune in to the game with Omonia.

- What did head coach Rashad Sadigov say to you before the penalty shootout?

- He said that he was not very satisfied with me in the penalty shootout with Sheriff in the European League. Our head coach knows our right and wrong. I take it positively. Perhaps, as a result of this, I was successful in the penalty shootout.

- Did you atone for your sins in the match with Sheriff with your performance in the match?

- ⁠In this game, we were able to benefit from a series of penalties, different from the one in the match with Sheriff. This did not happen in the duel with Moldovans. But in general, every game is an experience. We learned from our mistakes.

- ⁠How do you feel when your teammates fail to score in the penalty shootout?

- The opponent's goalkeeper saved 3 penalties. Every time I returned the ball. When this happened again, the pressure increased. But I was able to overcome this pressure and succeed. ⁠Football is a collective game. As a coaching staff and players, we paid attention to how the opponent executes penalties. I knew where they would score the first 3 penalties based on the analysis. But the last two are related to my feelings. Therefore, I would like to thank my coaches, who helped me a lot in my analysis.

- You will face Omonia in the playoffs. Have you missed your opponent's game?

- ⁠We are not afraid of anyone. Regardless of who the opponent is, we will fight until the end. We believe that as a result of this, we will achieve our desire.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz