Zire in the playoffs of the Conference League - VIDEO

Zire played its next match in the Conference League.

Baku club went to the return match of the III qualifying round, Idman.biz reports.

Rashad Sadigov's students received Osijek. The representative of the capital city, who signed a goalless draw in Croatia, made a confident impact in the last step of the playoffs. The main and extra time of the match ended with a score of 2:2. The winner was determined in the penalty shootout. Only 3 out of 10 hits were accurate and Zire advanced to the playoffs with a score of 2:1.

Conference League

III classification stage

Answer game

August 15

20:30. Zire - Osijek - 2:2, p.v. 0:0, pen. 2:1

Goals: Kismet Aliyev, 54 (pen.). Davit Volkovi, 90 - Vedran Yugovic, 37. Anton Matkovic, 81

Referee: Julian Weinberger (Austria)

Zire: 97. Thiago Silva, 32. Kismat Aliyev (k), 3. Ange Muntinsi, 4. Ruan Renato, 70. Issa Djibrilla, 6. Eldar Guliyev, 15. Pierre Zebli, 8. Ismayil Ibrahimli, 18. Junior Martinez, 23. Raphael Utzig, 90. Davit Volkov

Head coach: Rashad Sadigov

Osijek: 1. Nikola Cavlina, 14. Marko Soldo, 26. Luka Jelenic, 36. Nail Omerovic, 22. Roko Jurisic, 6. Darko Nejasmic, 7. Vedran Jugovic (k), 66. Petar Pusic, 9. Kemal Ademi, 34. Anton Matkovic, 39. Domagoj Bukvic

Head coach: Federico Coppitelli

Liv Bona Dea Arena

First match – 1:1

Zira will face Omonia in the playoffs.

Idman.biz