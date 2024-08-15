Sabah said goodbye to the European Cup - VIDEO

Sabah went to the next European Cup match.

Baku club played the return match of the III qualifying round of the Conference League, Idman.biz reports.

Krunoslav Rendulić's team received St. Patrick's. Sabah, which received an unexpected defeat in Ireland, could not take revenge within the home walls. As was the case a week ago, Azerbaijani representative was again in the minority in the first half.

Conference League

III classification stage

Answer game

August 15

20:00. Sabah - St. Patrick's - 0:1

Goal: Zahari Elbuzedi, 48

Red card: Sofian Chakla, 27

Referee: Marcel Birsan (Romania)

Sabah: 1. Yusif Imanov, 2. Amin Seydiyev, 44. Soufiane Chakla, 3. Jon Irazabal, 7. Bojan Letic, 6. Abdulla Khaibullayev, 4. Elvin Jamalov (k), 70. Jesse Sekidika, 11. Kaheem Parris, 18. Pavol Safranko, 20. Joy Lance-Mickels

Head coach: Krunoslav Rendulić

St. Patrick's: 94. Joseph Anang, 21. Axel, Sjoberg, 5. Tom Grivosti, 4. Joseph Redmond (k), 3. Anthony Breslin, 6. Jamie Lennon, 8. Chris Forrester, 17. Romal Palmer, 20 Jake Mulraney, 9. Mason Melia, Aydan Kina, 26. Zahari Elbuzedi

Head coach: Stephen Kenny

"Bank Respublika Arena"

First game – 0:1

The winner of the pair will meet the winner of the Iberia - Basaksehir duel in the playoffs.

Idman.biz