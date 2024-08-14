The match of Qarabag has been postponed

The game of Qarabag, which will represent Azerbaijan in the playoffs of the Champions League, has been postponed.

The decision was made by PFL, Idman.biz reports.

It was realized based on the club's official appeal to the institution. In order to better prepare for the play-offs of the No. 1 club tournament of the continent, Qarabag asked for the postponement of the away game against Shamakhi, which will be held within the framework of the III round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Taking into account the request of Qarabag, the consent of Shamakhi, and the general interest of Azerbaijani football, Article 6, Clause 1 of the Regulations of the PFL 2024/25 football season (the request of the team advancing to the play-off stage regarding the postponement of 1 game) made such a decision as a guide. It was accepted regarding the postponement of the game Shamakhi - Qarabag of the III round. The date of the postponed match has not been confirmed.

No changes have been made regarding the match of the substitute teams of the clubs.

