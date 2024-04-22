Last-ditch step to the record

18 balls were scored in the XXXI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that 5 in the match Turan Tovuz - Sumgayit (1:4), Qarabag - Gabala (2:2) and Zira - Neftchi (3:1) 4, 3 goals were scored in the match between Kapaz and Sabah (1:2), 2 goals were scored in the match between Araz-Nakhchivan and Sabail (0:2).

This is a repeat of the record of the second half of the season. 18 goals were scored in the XXV round. In both cases, the average productivity was equal to 3.60.

The record of the season was recorded in the X and XVI rounds. At that time, 19 goals were scored and the average indicator was 3.80.

Idman.biz