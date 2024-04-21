22 April 2024
Vur Cup: Vikings won and advanced to the playoffs, 16 goals from Landau Lions - PHOTO

21 April 2024 22:35
The games of the third round of the Vur Cup U-19 league organized by AFFA and AMF were held.

Idman.biz reports that 8 games were played within the third round of the competition organized with the participation of 16 teams in 4 groups.

Vur Cup
II round
Group A

BMS Goats - Ada Black Rose - 2:2

UNEC - Glodemia - 1:3

Tournament table: Glodemia - 9 points (ball difference +11), Ada Black Rose - 4 (-1), BMS Goats - 4 (-3), UNEC - 0 (-7).

Previous games:

UNEC - Ada Black Rose - 0:3
Glodemia - BMS Goats - 5:0

Ada Black Rose - Glodemiya - 2:6
UNEC - BMS Goats - 5:7

Group B

ABC Lions - Vikings - 2:4

Khari Bulbul - Roof Academy - 1:4

Tournament: Roof Academy FC - 6 (+5), Vikings - 6 (-2), ABC Lions - 3 (-1), Khari Bulbul - 3 (-2),

Previous games:

Roof Academy FC - Vikings - 7:1
Khari Bulbul - ABC Lions - 4:1

Vikings - Khari Bulbul - 4:2
ABC Lions - Roof Academy FC - 5:1

Group C

Land of Fire - Landau Lions - 2:16

MYC Tigers - Kuley City - 8:3

Tournament table: MYC Tigers - 7 (+19), Landau Lions - 7 (+18), Kuley City - 3 (-5), Odlar Yurdu - 0 (-32).

Previous games:

Odlar Yurdu - Kuley City - 1:5
Landau Lions - MYC Tigers - 4:4

Kuley City - Landau Lions - 1:5
MYC Tigers - Odlar Yurdu - 14:0

Group D

Elite - Rage - 5:2

134 Wamers - Chudori - 1:2

Tournament table: Elitar - 7 (+7), 134 Wamers - 4 (0), Rage FC - 3 (-3), Chudori - 0 (-4).

Previous games:

Chudori - Elitar - 1:5
134 Heater - Rage FC - 2:1

Chudori - Rage FC - 1:2
Elitar - 134 Heater - 1:1

According to the regulations, the first 2 teams from each group advanced to the quarter-finals. Playoff matches consist of two games. The final of the tournament will take place on June 9.

It should be noted that the main goal of the competition is to attract young people to a healthy lifestyle, to distance them from harmful habits, and to increase the promotion of sports among them in the name of a healthy environment and a healthy future.

