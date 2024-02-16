Qarabag FK returned to Baku - PHOTO

Qarabag returned home after defeating Portuguese Braga in the UEFA Europa League playoffs.

Idman.biz reports that they were welcomed by a crowd at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The representatives of the sports community at the airport, as well as the relatives of the players, chanted good slogans for Qarabag.

Gurban Gurbanov's team defeated Braga 4:2 in the first play-off match of the Europa League in Portugal and won an excellent chance to qualify for the stage. The goals of the team were scored by Marko Jankovic, Juninho Olavio and Abdellah Zoubir (2).

It should be noted that the return match between Qrabag and Braga will be held on February 22 in Baku.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz