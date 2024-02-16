Braga head coach: "Defeat is hard to explain"

"We suffered a very heavy defeat and it is very difficult to explain."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Braga head coach Artur Jorge after being defeated by Qarabag on their own field.

The young specialist commented on the 2:4 defeat in the first match of the Europa League playoffs. Jorje said that the result was disappointing: "I am very disappointed with the result. We are halfway through the playoffs and now we have to think about everything. It's time to rally, not fall apart. In this regard, I think we will soon come to our senses. A return match awaits us ahead. This is not the result we want and we have made our work difficult."

It should be noted that the return match between Qarabag and Braga will take place on February 22 in Baku.

